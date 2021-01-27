Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.
Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $867.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.88. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.
Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.