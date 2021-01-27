Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $867.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.88. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

