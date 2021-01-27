Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.53. 1,422,049 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,205,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a market cap of $52.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 147.81% and a negative net margin of 166.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PULM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 42.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 231,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

