Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,309 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $97.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.54.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

