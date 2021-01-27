Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) PT Raised to $3.00 at Raymond James

Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.37% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of OTCMKTS PTQQF opened at $1.74 on Monday. Protech Home Medical has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.
About Protech Home Medical
