Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) PT Raised to $3.00 at Raymond James

Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.37% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTQQF opened at $1.74 on Monday. Protech Home Medical has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.

Get Protech Home Medical alerts:

About Protech Home Medical

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Protech Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protech Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.