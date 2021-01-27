Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.
NYSE:PB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.94. 11,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.76. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.
Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.
