Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

NYSE:PB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.94. 11,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.76. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.