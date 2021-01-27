ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) by 468.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,404 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.22% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIXY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,465.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 195,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 183,310 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,784,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,617,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 213.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 82,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIXY traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. 1,184,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,355,130. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $64.56.

