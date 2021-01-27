ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.71

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.71 and traded as high as $42.03. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 1,087,999 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 53,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 38,619 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

