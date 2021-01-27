ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) Shares Gap Down to $1.35

ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.26. ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 330 shares.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) from C$1.10 to C$1.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The firm has a market cap of C$166.05 million and a P/E ratio of -124.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.08.

ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Croucher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$28,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$178,600. Also, Director Alvaro Pombo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total transaction of C$91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,054,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,689,188.23. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $210,200.

About ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM)

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

