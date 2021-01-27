Prometeus Price Hits $2.47 (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.47 or 0.00007677 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $15.10 million and $1.39 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Coin Profile

PROM is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

