Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.90-4.00 for the period. Prologis also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.90-4.00 EPS.
Prologis stock opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.51.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.14.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
