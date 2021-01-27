Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.90-4.00 for the period. Prologis also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.90-4.00 EPS.

Prologis stock opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

