Private Capital Group LLC Sells 253 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Masco by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Masco by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Masco by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.53.

MAS opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.