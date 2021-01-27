Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 779,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,126,000 after acquiring an additional 65,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.45.

In other news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $187.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.