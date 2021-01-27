Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,058 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 699,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in General Electric by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 58,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,796 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in General Electric by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.