Private Capital Group LLC Has $691,000 Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Square by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,100,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Square by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 37,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ opened at $209.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.02, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $246.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,661,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,463,655 shares of company stock valued at $308,949,093. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.71.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

