Private Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 55.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after buying an additional 349,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 83.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 161,584 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,112,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

