Private Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 350.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,336,000 after purchasing an additional 36,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 535,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,910,000 after purchasing an additional 62,677 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.68.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $281.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $309.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

