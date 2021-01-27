Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $232.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.22 and a 200 day moving average of $239.16. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

