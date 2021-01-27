Private Capital Group LLC Buys 1,632 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 142.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Shares of WHR opened at $206.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $210.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

