Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) (LON:PRIM) Insider Rupert Labrum Acquires 1,160,000 Shares

Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) (LON:PRIM) insider Rupert Labrum bought 1,160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £46,400 ($60,621.90).
PRIM opened at GBX 4 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.59 million and a P/E ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82. Primorus Investments plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.96 ($0.06).
About Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L)
