Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) (LON:PRIM) Insider Rupert Labrum Acquires 1,160,000 Shares

Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) (LON:PRIM) insider Rupert Labrum bought 1,160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £46,400 ($60,621.90).

PRIM opened at GBX 4 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.59 million and a P/E ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82. Primorus Investments plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.96 ($0.06).

Get Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) alerts:

About Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L)

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It also engages in investing in the leisure, corporate services, consultancy, and brand licensing sectors. The company was formerly known as Stellar Resources plc and changed its name to Primorus Investments plc in December 2016.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.