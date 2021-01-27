Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%.

PFC traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,079. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $946.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,011.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFC. TheStreet raised Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.50 target price (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.