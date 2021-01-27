Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.60. Premier Financial reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Premier Financial.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

In other news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $82,053.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $329,011.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 106.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,079. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $31.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.