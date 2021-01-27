Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Down 6.7%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.00 and last traded at $69.93. Approximately 533,214 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 337,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.99.

PRLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.51.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($5.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.82). Equities analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.