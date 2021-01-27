Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Price Down 6.7% Following Insider Selling

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 1,899,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,551,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

Specifically, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $133,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,913 shares of company stock valued at $436,359. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTIL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Precision BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $650.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.08.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 56.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 64.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 64,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

