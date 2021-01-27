PrairieView Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.00. The stock had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,531. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $232.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.24 and a 200-day moving average of $205.95.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

