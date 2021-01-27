PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 510 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $225,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $246,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

In other Chart Industries news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded down $7.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.40. 15,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $143.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.