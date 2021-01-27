PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 104,551 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,551 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 981.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.06. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,983. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $31.16.

