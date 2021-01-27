PrairieView Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.79. 832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,544. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.32. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

