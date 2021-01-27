PrairieView Partners LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 150.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 602,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 361,960 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 589,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 395,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 390,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43,396 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter.

FNDE traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.05. 2,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,087. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92.

