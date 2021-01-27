PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS: PREKF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/21/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.50.

1/8/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

12/16/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

PrairieSky Royalty stock remained flat at $$8.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 18,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

