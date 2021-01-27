PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Upgraded by Vertical Research to Buy

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

PPG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $141.01 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $153.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.42.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

