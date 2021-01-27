Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s current price.

POW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) alerts:

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) stock traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$30.44. 557,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,543. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 66.28, a current ratio of 79.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40. The company has a market cap of C$20.80 billion and a PE ratio of 11.47. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$17.47 and a twelve month high of C$35.13.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$14.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.3232474 EPS for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.