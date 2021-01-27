Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Position Cut by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for approximately 5.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.65% of Pool worth $97,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 140.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,227,000 after acquiring an additional 180,809 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $242,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Pool by 80.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $609,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total value of $7,629,712.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,806,372.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total value of $227,790.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,049 shares of company stock valued at $15,842,567 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.68. 212,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,414. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $401.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

