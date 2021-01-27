PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Trading 9% Higher

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s stock price traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.25. 2,470,977 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 960,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

