Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Raised to $134.00 at Wedbush

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $126.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.81.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $123.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.79 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.53. Polaris has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $129.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Polaris by 108.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

