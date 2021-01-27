Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Raised to $134.00 at Wedbush

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $126.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.81.
Shares of NYSE PII opened at $123.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.79 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.53. Polaris has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $129.00.
In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Polaris by 108.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
Featured Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.