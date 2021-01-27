Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Lake Street Capital

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Polaris from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.06.
NYSE:PII opened at $123.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.53. Polaris has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $129.00.
In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Polaris by 145.5% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 346,393 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 5,900.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 214,653 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 48.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,247,000 after purchasing an additional 196,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Polaris in the third quarter worth $17,623,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
