Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Lake Street Capital

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Polaris from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.06.

NYSE:PII opened at $123.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.53. Polaris has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $129.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Polaris by 145.5% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 346,393 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 5,900.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 214,653 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 48.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,247,000 after purchasing an additional 196,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Polaris in the third quarter worth $17,623,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

