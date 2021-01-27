Polaris (NYSE:PII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Polaris (NYSE:PII) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PII traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,137. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.15 and a beta of 2.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PII. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

