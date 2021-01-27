Polaris (NYSE:PII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Polaris (NYSE:PII) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share.

PII stock traded down $6.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.15. 34,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,137. Polaris has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.15 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

