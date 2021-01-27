Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) fell 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $25.12. 3,007,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 6,421,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 162.27% and a negative return on equity of 71.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polar Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polar Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Polar Power in the third quarter worth $49,000. 12.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.

