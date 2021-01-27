pNetwork (PNT) Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One pNetwork token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001419 BTC on major exchanges. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00069730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.59 or 0.00892475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00051574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.37 or 0.04457034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018170 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

PNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 70,958,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,616,720 tokens. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network

pNetwork Token Trading

pNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

