PM CAPITAL Ltd Sells 583,578 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

PM CAPITAL Ltd cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,561,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 583,578 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 13.0% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.18% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $66,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,622,082. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of -289.30 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

