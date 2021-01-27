PM CAPITAL Ltd Lowers Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

PM CAPITAL Ltd trimmed its position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,697,707 shares during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources accounts for 0.5% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PM CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.09% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 90,527,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302,327 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,399,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 196,849 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 768.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,635,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525,715 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,904,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,293,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

TRQ stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.82. 21,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,835. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $264.52 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

