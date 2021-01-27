Plymouth Rock Technologies (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Shares Gap Down to $0.69

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.53. Plymouth Rock Technologies shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 3,990,600 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include millimeter-wave remote imaging system from airborne drone, a RF sensor package for use on unmanned aerial vehicles; compact microwave radar systems for scanning shoe's; and Wi-Fi radar techniques for threat detection screening in Wi-Fi enabled zones in buildings, airports, shopping malls, schools, and sports venues.

