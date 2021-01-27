Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Plumas Bancorp has raised its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years.

PLBC stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $131.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.66. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Separately, TheStreet raised Plumas Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as remote deposits.

