Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.35

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.35 and last traded at $29.36, with a volume of 60856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

