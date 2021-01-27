Playkey Price Hits $0.0081 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Playkey has a total market cap of $128,956.87 and approximately $44,135.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 47.3% against the US dollar. One Playkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00069399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.48 or 0.00898586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00050640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.29 or 0.04404510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017979 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

