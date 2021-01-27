Planning Directions Inc. Sells 27 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Planning Directions Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $385.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.