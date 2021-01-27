Planning Directions Inc. Buys 160 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,405,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 309,224 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $66,353,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Stephens lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.17 and its 200 day moving average is $212.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $160.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

