PIVX (PIVX) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a market capitalization of $26.17 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002133 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,147,890 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

