Pirl (PIRL) Reaches Market Cap of $779,616.31

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, Pirl has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Pirl has a market cap of $779,616.31 and approximately $12,742.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,721.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,260.48 or 0.04102931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00403967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $390.94 or 0.01272543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.00531827 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.32 or 0.00427445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00267581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00022838 BTC.

About Pirl

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

