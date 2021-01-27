Piper Sandler Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $104.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.35.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $6.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.98. The company had a trading volume of 645,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,201. The company has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.37.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $8,603,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 43,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.