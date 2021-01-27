Piper Sandler Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $104.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.35.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $6.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.98. The company had a trading volume of 645,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,201. The company has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.37.
In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $8,603,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 43,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
